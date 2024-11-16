NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
2. Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have still been one of the most dominating teams in the Eastern Conference but there are times when it does appear as if they get bored. The Celtics have shown a knack for playing down to their competition this season and it's certainly something to keep an eye on as we get deeper into the year. Perhaps more than anything, it does appear as if the injury to Kristaps Porzingis is finally catching up with them. I wouldn't say that the Celtics have looked mortal without KP, but they're certainly slightly more beatable.
I'm sure the Celtics will be fine, especially once KP returns to the lineup. But it's becoming more and more clear that this team is playing for the postseason. And it's hard to blame them. Now that they have the championship monkey off their back, the Celtics don't have much to play for in the regular season. Assuming Boston is able to remain healthy heading into the postseason, it's hard to imagine them not being a heavy favorite to win the East and the eventual championship again.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
Even though it's not exactly what many expected heading into the start of the season, you can't be all that surprised that the Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to such a great start. And what you have to like about the Cavs is that they're not just beating teams, they're dominating them on most nights. They've been one of the most dominating teams in the league and have the second-best net rating in the league. What Cleveland has been able to do this season, even though the team is undermanned without Max Strus, is nothing short of impressive.
We know the Cavs are on the precipice of a special season because they're not just a one-man team. The Cavs are getting it done with nearly every player contributing. The Cavs' success hasn't just been about Donovan Mitchell or Evan Mobley; the Cavs have six players averaging double digits in scoring and have one of the highest-scoring benches in the league. If Cleveland can remain healthy, there's not much stopping this team from emerging as a huge threat to the Boston Celtics in the East.