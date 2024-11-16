NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
24. Detroit Pistons
After dropping four games to start the season and five of their first six, it did appear as if the Detroit Pistons were going to pick up where they left off last season as one of the worst teams in the league. However, since then, the Pistons have shown some true fight. Detroit has won five of their last eight and currently looks like a team that could be in a position to emerge as a surprise threat to finish as a 9th or 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons and the young core are finally showing signs of promise.
Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey lead the way for the Pistons as they continue to develop into a potential dynamic duo. At least through the first month of the season, both players have looked improved. Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. also look like solid offseason additions for the team and have helped the Pistons take a step forward so far this season. How much staying power do the Pistons have? That's something that will be answered over the next few weeks of the season, but the early signs are promising.
23. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat has been all over the place to start the season. But despite the individual talent that they have on their roster, the Heat continues to struggle against good teams. That's part of the reason why they've gotten off to such an uneven start to the year. At some point, if the Heat continues to leave much to be desired, something will have to give for the team. In theory, the Heat is built to win a championship. But the truth is, they're not very good. With a big decision on Jimmy Butler's future on the horizon, there's a chance the team could get ahead of that before the offseason.
Will they? I can't imagine they would. That's not generally how the Heat have done business over the past few decades. But, more than anytime before, the argument could be made that the Heat needs to blow up their roster. Aside from Bam Adebayo, the Heat can't feel great about any part of how this team has been built over the past few seasons. Miami is not a contender and, at this point, they may not even be a playoff team.