NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
20. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets haven't been nearly as bad as perhaps most expected them to be so far this season. At the beginning of the regular season, there were many, including myself, who believed the Nets could very well finish with the worst record in the NBA. At this point, I believe it's safe to say that isn't going to happen. Of course, unless this team completely sells out at the trade deadline. However, that may no longer be on the table as the team sees potential promise within their roster.
But as we get deeper and deeper into the season, I think the Nets should look at the start of their season in two potentially different lights. The first possibility is that they should see an opportunity to qualify for the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. Maybe that's something they do value. But on the other hand, and the one perhaps more rewarding in the long run, the Nets could look at their roster and see plenty of veteran trade candidates heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
19. San Antonio Spurs
Considering all the pre-season projections for the San Antonio Spurs, I'd say they've been slightly better than most imagined them to be - especially considering that looking back to last season, the Spurs didn't win their sixth game of the season until January 10. The team has already met that market two months earlier. What does that mean in the long run for San Antonio? Who knows. But I think it's safe to say that this team is clearly better at this point in the year than they were last season.
That's not all that bold of a statement considering this team is expected to get better over time. Nevertheless, the big question is whether they can continue this trend and possibly enter the postseason conversation. Considering that we still haven't seen the best from Victor Wembanyama and that Devin Vassell just returned from injury, I'd say that the opportunity for the Spurs will be there over the course of the next few months. The question is, will they answer the bell and are they ready for such a jump?