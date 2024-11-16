NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
14. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers did get off to an odd start to the season. They've played slightly better of late but there are still concerns about what this team is going to be this year in the Eastern Conference. Entering the year, the hope was that the Pacers could emerge as somewhat of a dark horse contender - especially with the unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. However, all of that has taken a back seat due to the concerns that surround Tyrese Haliburton and his recent play to begin the year.
It's no mystery that the Pacers are at their best when Haliburton is playing the lead role and at a near-superstar status. That's when they are able to play to their strengths. So far this season, that hasn't been the case. And that's the concern that continues to revolve around this team. Haliburton is off to a bad start and is on pace to have his worst season in four years (since he originally broke out as a star player). The only way the Pacers will be taken seriously in the East is if Haliburton can snap out of this funk. Right now, I'm not sure if he will.
13. Dallas Mavericks
At 5-7 through the first 12 games of the season, it's easy to want to hit the panic button if you're the Dallas Mavericks. However, the advanced stats do indicate that this team is not that far off from hitting their stride. They have a top-10 offense and the 12th-ranked defensive rating in the league. For being under .500, they surprisingly have a positive net rating. What does that tell me? It's probably a sign that a lot of their losses have been close. And they have. In fact, the Mavs have only lost one game by double digits. Specifically, their last four losses have been by eight points combined.
This should not be surprising by any means. These are the growing pains that should've been expected for a team that was integrating a new starter and a retooled supporting cast. That's why I'm not worried about the Mavs just yet. Over the next few weeks, things will begin to balance themselves out in a positive way for the team. If they don't, I'm sure we can revisit this conversation. For now, the Mavs are fine. I think.