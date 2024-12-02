NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
In the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings, we take an in-depth look at the rising Houston Rockets and streaking Milwaukee Bucks.
Through the first quarter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, there are more than a few storylines that have begun to develop. In the Eastern Conference, after a rough start to the season, it appears as if the Milwaukee Bucks may have figured out some things. Having won six games in a row and eight of their last nine, Milwaukee has been streaking up the East standings over the past few weeks.
Out in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets have continued to impress through the first month and a half of the regular season. But even though the young Rockets have impressed, this is still a team that has much to prove as the season continues to unfold. Make no mistake, the Rockets are now on opposing teams' radars. That leads us to this week's NBA Power Rankings.
30. Washington Wizards
It should come as no surprise to see the Washington Wizards still at the No. 30 spot in our latest NBA Power Rankings. In fact, this should be the expectation for the remainder of the season. As the team continues to prioritize the development of their young core, the Wizards are going to struggle to rack up wins. The biggest indication of whether this season will be considered a success or failure will revolve around whether they have an established young player or two by the end of the year. That's the goal for the Wizards. The fact that Alex Sarr has begun to show some flashes over the last couple of weeks is a good sign for the team.
29. Utah Jazz
To be completely honest, it's been a pretty deflating season for the Utah Jazz. Specifically speaking, Keyonte George continues to be productive but very much leaves much to be desired as an efficient offensive player. As arguably the most talented "young" player on the roster with star potential, the fact that George hasn't taken a big step forward in his development this season has made this season more complicated than it had to be. Because of their 4-16 start to the season, this "bad" stretch is going to naturally bring the Lauri Markkanen trade questions back to the table this offseason.