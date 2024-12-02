NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
8. Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have quietly emerged as one of the better and most consistent teams in the Western Conference over the last few weeks of the regular season. They're currently 14-7 and have won six straight games. They're just 1.5 games back of the top seed in the West. For a team that had plenty of questions entering this season, this is an encouraging sign for this team's prospects this year. Assuming the Grizzlies can continue to build off this strong start, it may be time to consider this team as one that could potentially make some unexpected noise.
What is most impressive about what the Grizzlies are doing so far this season is the fact that they've been able to do it without Ja Morant for half of the games. Because of injury, Morant has only played in 11 games so far this season. Even if the games he's played in, Morant hasn't been his usual superstar self. That leads you to believe that despite the Grizzlies' strong play so far this year, there's another level that this team may have in their future. The Grizzlies may be back as a contender in the West.
7. New York Knicks
Entering the season with sky-high expectations, the New York Knicks did leave much to be desired through the first few weeks of the season. However, as of late, it does appear as if New York is beginning to hit their stride as a unit. The Knicks have won seven of their last nine games and are beginning to look more and more comfortable with every passing game. They've slowly climbed back up the standings over the last couple of weeks and are just two games back of the third-seeded Orlando Magic.
Are there still questions about this team's viability as a contender in the Eastern Conference? Absolutely. However, at the same time, there's also a lot to like about how this team has been able to shake off their slow start to the year. On paper, the Knicks have to be considered one of the most talented teams in the league. If they continue to play at the level they have recently, it's going to be impossible to deny how dangerous they will have the ability to be once the playoffs begin.