NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
6. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the Eastern Conference this season. Through the first quarter of the season, the argument could be made that the Magic have been the third-best team in the East after the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Even after the strides that they made last season, I'm not sure that's something many expected to see play out this season. Again, it's just the first 20 games and a lot can change between now and the end of the season but there are truly encouraging signs for Orlando.
What has been most impressive for this team is the fact that they've managed to be so competitive without Paolo Banchero. He's only played in five games so far this season because of injury but the Magic have not missed much of a beat, mostly because of the excellent play of Franz Wagner. Once Banchero does return, the Magic are likely only going to emerge as that much more of a threat to shake up the East. The Magic have proven they are a much more complete team than perhaps most believed they were.
5. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most inconsistent contenders in the Western Conference but I can't quite quit on this team just yet. I still believe in their potential as a contender and predict that they're going to figure something out soon - perhaps once Aaron Gordon is back from injury. But despite that hope, the struggles can't be argued. The Nuggets have been widely inconsistent so far this season and, for most people, it's certainly alarming. But in a West that is considered wide open, I wouldn't be quick to panic just yet.
Speaking of those inconsistencies, the Nuggets have lost five of their last eight games, some of which they had to play without Nikola Jokic. More often than not, this team does appear to be Jokic of nothing. And that's been a problem. Again, the Nuggets have time to figure out their issues but I also wouldn't argue that much if you believe that this team's title window is officially closed. I wouldn't say so but their struggles have been that concerning so far this season.