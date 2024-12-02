NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
Heading into the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were considered the biggest favorite in the Western Conference. And through the first quarter of the season, there hasn't been much to push back on narrative. However, if there's one concern for the team, it has to revolve around the injury to Chet Holmgren. Because of their depth, the Thunder haven't shown much decline in their play. However, if Holmgren does end up missing the majority of the season, his absence will eventually catch up with the team. Especially in the postseason.
At least for now, the Thunder continue to look like a strong contender in the West. And if the Thunder continues to make strides in their game as a unit, Oklahoma City is going to be in a great position to take the next step forward as a franchise. In the end, this team's chances to win a championship could come down to whether or not Holmgren is going to be able to return this season. And if so, how quickly will he look like his usual self?
3. Houston Rockets
This may be a take that ages poorly but at least for now, it's hard to rain on the Houston Rockets parade through the first quarter of the season. To be quite honest, the Rockets are playing like the best team in the Western Conference. Whether they actually are the best team remains to be seen but it's hard to not consider the Rockets as one of the best teams in the league at the moment - especially after a huge win over the Thunder on Sunday night. The Rockets are one of the best and deepest young teams in the league.
They're far from a perfect team and they certainly have some real questions about their core but the Rockets are looking like a potential rabble-rouser in the Western Conference. The second quarter of the season will truly be telling for this team and more questions will be answered. But, at least for now, the Rockets have the look of a true playoff contender in the West. Led by their stingy defense, the Rockets have arrived.