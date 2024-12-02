NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
28. New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to struggle as they're still trying to recover from injuries that have completely decimated them and, in the process, derailed their start to the season. At 4-17, there's no guarantee that they're going to be able to salvage their season but, at least for now, it doesn't appear as if the Pelicans are throwing the towel in just yet. Whether or not that mindset will age well or not remains to be seen but the Pelicans clearly need a spark with how they've been playing recently.
Perhaps the most troubling issue for the team is the fact that Zion Williamson remains out with a hamstring injury. As a notoriously difficult injury to recover from, there's no insight as to when Zion could be back with the team. And without that guarantee of Zion returning sooner rather than later, that might be the final gut punch the Pelicans need. Big changes could be on the horizon for New Orleans, whether they're willing to believe it or not.
27. Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors have continued to struggle to start this season, partly due to injuries, but I continue to maintain that this team is the best-worst team that no one seems to be paying attention to. When watching this team, you can see how talented they are on paper. Hammering down this point, the Raptors have eight losses that have come by six points or less. That's a sign of a talented young team that simply doesn't have the experience in clutch games. The Raptors could easily have a much better record than 5-16.
Of the players that have been most impressive for the Raptors so far this season, you have to be intrigued by the strides both Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji have made in their individual developments. Both players are having a breakout game and are two young players the Raptors could continue to build with over the next few seasons. That's in addition to their solid core of Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett. Despite the losing, there is a lot of promise for the Raptors moving forward.