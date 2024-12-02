NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
26. Charlotte Hornets
Currently in a losing skid, it appears as if the season is beginning to get out of hand for the Charlotte Hornets. They're currently 6-14 and have lost five straight games. But, then again, this is exactly where many expected them to be at this point in the season. LaMelo Ball continues to be a bright spot for the team and Brandon Miller appears to have taken another step forward in his development even though his overall offensive efficiency does leave a bit to be desired during his sophomore season.
But even though there have been encouraging signs from their young core, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the Hornets to add another high-quality prospect after this season - even more so considering the 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the better classes in recent history. The Hornets are a talented team on the rise but I have to imagine we're going to learn an awful lot about this team over the next couple of months. Where the Hornets are in the standings heading into the NBA Trade Deadline could make or break their season.
25. Philadelphia 76ers
Even though the Philadelphia 76ers have begun to get healthier over the last few weeks, it doesn't seem as if much has changed for the team. They're naturally going to play better as the season goes on if they remain healthy, but the Sixers are still a team that carries plenty of uncertainty heading into the second quarter of the regular season. At least for me, the next couple of months will be key for this team. If they're going to have any shot to turn their season around, the start of the turnaround has to start sooner rather than later.
It's hard to envision the Sixers bouncing back in a way where they compete for one of the top two spots in the Eastern Conference this season. In fact, I'm not sure if the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers are going to lose many more games than 14 this season. But despite their disastrous start to the season, there's still hope they could make the playoffs and right some of their early-season wrongs. Make no mistake about it, the Sixers have a long way to go. Right now, the Sixers are still a pretty bad team.