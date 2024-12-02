NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
24. Portland Trail Blazers
Even though the Portland Trail Blazers have shown some signs of improvement so far this season, there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding the future of this team. Especially when it comes to their young core, the Blazers have not proven that they're ready to build up. With one foot still in their previous build, it's hard to predict what next steps remain for the Blazers. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Blazers will have to make some big decisions about their future and, to be clear, I'm not sure they're ready for that conversation.
I'd have to think that the Blazers may not be completely ready to move on and trade some of the veteran players on their roster because of the uncertainty that revolves around their young core. Scoot Henderson continues to leave much to be desired and I'm not sure he can be considered a foundation piece for the franchise just yet. Even Shaedon Sharpe, who has had a bump in production this year, has left a bit to be desired as a consistent offensive weapon.
23. Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been predictably inconsistent all season long. And heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season, the hope is that this team will be able to put some of their previous mistakes to bed. Trading Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and perhaps even Lonzo Ball will be a priority over the next couple of months. Whether they'll be able to pull one or all of those moves remains to be seen as each of them will have its obstacles. However, their intentions heading into the deadline are no surprise.
On the court, it's hard to judge the Bulls considering they're at a crossroads as a franchise. But Coby White continues to show promise as a player that Chicago will likely want to keep around even as they explore a soft rebuild for the franchise. Josh Giddey, the team's marquee offseason addition, has shown some signs of promise but still has something to prove over the next few months of the regular season if he's going to earn the huge contract that he wants to be signed to during the offseason.