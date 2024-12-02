NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
18. Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are currently spiraling out of control. This is a team that has lost six of their last seven games and is just 4-9 since early-November. At this point, the Kings are not a good team. And after their big addition of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, it has to bring about more questions than answers for their future. If the Kings aren't able to shake off this early-season inconsistency, there's a chance this team could emerge as a true player at the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Kings would have to be open to make a big move. The only other potential pivot that the Kings could realistically make probably revolves around firing their head coach. I don't believe they'll push that button just yet but that's how troubling the first quarter of the season has been for the Kings. Just when it seemed as if Sacramento had begun to hit its stride with this core, it's starting to look more and more like they're back at square one. That's the biggest reason why their start to the season is truly concerning.
17. LA Clippers
Even without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup this season, the LA Clippers have shown some signs of life. more than anything, that's what this franchise should be holding on to. While everyone was quick to bury this team once it became known that Kawhi wouldn't be ready to play until later into the season, this is a team that has managed to remain competitive. Even without Paul George and Kawhi through the first quarter of the season, there is plenty to like about what the Clippers have been able to accomplish.
The Clippers have won seven of their last nine games are are streaking up the standings in the Western Conference. James Harden continues to be a solid rock for the team in the starting 5 and Norman Powell has been a surprising breakout player for the team so far this season. If Kawhi can return soon, this is a team that could end up making some unexpected noise over the next few months. Of course, the question on the mind of everyone is whether they could emerge as a contender or not. To answer that question, we have to see what version of Kawhi is going to return when he's back in the lineup.