NBA Power Rankings: Sleeping giant awakes in West; Cavs ready to dethrone Celtics?
12. Memphis Grizzlies
Heading into the season, I didn't know exactly what to expect from the Memphis Grizzlies. It's been two full seasons since this team was last considered to be a threat in the Western Conference and with the way the conference has evolved over the last year, the Grizzlies are no longer considered amongst the contenders. With that said, on paper, the Grizzlies do have enough talent to jump into that group of teams. But because of the year that was wasted last season, there are natural questions about whether this core would still be able to emerge as a threat this season.
And through the first two weeks of the season, the Grizzlies have been pretty hit or miss. Ja Morant, specifically, still doesn't look like the player he was before last season. That has to be at least somewhat concerning for the Grizzlies considering their entire team is built around him. The hope is that he will be able to hit his stride as he finds his rhythm this season. But until that happens, you can't help but be a little bit concerned about the Grizzlies.
For now, we're going to give them the benefit of the doubt, and that both Morant and the Grizzlies will eventually find their way. At this point, it is far from a guarantee though.
11. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic haven't had a terrible start to the season, but they also haven't been incredibly impressive. And after an injury to Paolo Banchero, this is a team that is going to have to come together if they're going to remain afloat in the Eastern Conference. For the next 4 to 6 weeks, Banchero is expected to be sidelined with a right oblique injury. If Orlando is going to remain in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, they're going to need their supporting cast to step up in a big way.
Will that be able to happen? I honestly don't know. However, it will be a good test for the young Magic. If this is a team that is going to emerge as somewhat of a threat in the foreseeable future, the Magic's supporting cast around Banchero will need to step up in a big way to remain afloat over the next few weeks. But if the Magic do falter and dig themselves into a hole, it will also be interesting to see how they respond down the stretch once Banchero does return from injury. Either way, we should learn a lot about this team over the next few weeks.