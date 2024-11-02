NBA Power Rankings: Sleeping giant awakes in West; Cavs ready to dethrone Celtics?
4. Phoenix Suns
All of a sudden, it appears as if it's all beginning to come together for the Phoenix Suns. They're playing at a high level and their big 3 of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker are finally meshing with each other. It's amazing what can happen when they can each play to their position and not worry about being the primary playmaker for the team. I'm not sure if the addition of Tyus Jones is the only reason why the Suns have begun to hit their stride as a team but it's certainly playing a huge factor for the team.
Off to a hot start, the big question for the Suns still revolves around whether they can remain healthy throughout the duration of the season. If they can, this is a team that has the talent and experience to be a true contender in the Western Conference. However, it's only been two weeks and it would be insane to make such conclusions right now. But what you can't argue about is that the Suns are off to a good start.
If the Suns can remain a top 10 defensive team in the NBA, which they currently are at the moment, they're going to be a dangerous team no one will want to face in the postseason.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
Through the first few games of the regular season, there's a genuine argument to be made that there hasn't been a better team in the NBA than the Cleveland Cavaliers. I'm not saying the Cavs are the best team in the league or that they should be the favorites to win the NBA Championship, but they're surely playing some impressive basketball at the moment. The Cavs have a top 3 offense, defense, and net rating. After all the criticism that the Cavs faced all offseason long about not upgrading their roster, it's hard to argue with the early-season results.
Even without Max Strus in the lineup, the team's starting 5 appear to be clicking. At this point, it does feel as if new head coach Kenny Atkinson is making all the difference for the team. Ultimately, the Cavs will be graded by what they're able to do in the postseason. But at least for now, this is a team that is passing with flying colors. With the way they've looked through the first two weeks of the regular season, the argument could be made that it's the Cavs that may have the best chance to dethrone the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.