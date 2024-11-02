NBA Power Rankings: Sleeping giant awakes in West; Cavs ready to dethrone Celtics?
22. Atlanta Hawks
Starting the season 2-0, things were beginning to look up for the Atlanta Hawks. However, over the past four games of the season, this is a team that has looked a bit more mortal of late - perhaps a bit more as most expected them to look this season. The Hawks are 2-4 and it does appear as if this team is more of a rebuilding team than it isn't. The good news for the Hawks, if there is any after a delayed start, is that Trae Young looks more like his old dynamic self. Through the first two weeks of the regular season, he's averaging 28 points,12 assists, and five rebounds per game.
Young hasn't been as efficient as he's been in years prior but you'd assume that will come with time. Now that it appears the Hawks are not in a position to compete in the Eastern Conference this year, it will be interesting to see what the next move is for the team. Will they explore trading some of the more veteran players on the roster once again? Will they hope they can turn around this cold start to the season? Right now anything and everything is on the table for a team that may not have a defined path forward.
21. New Orleans Pelicans
Even though the New Orleans Pelicans have had an unbalanced start to the season, it's impossible to be shocked by what's happened so far. Right now, the Pelicans have been absolutely decimated by injuries. Four of their top six players in their rotation are out due to injury and there's still the whole Brandon Ingram narrative that needs to be sorted out. I'm sure the Pelicans wanted to see how this team would look fully healthy and complete but that may not be the case for a while. If the Pelicans can manage to remain afloat over the next couple of weeks, this is a team to keep an eye on down the stretch.
However, if I did have to guess, I'd be inclined to think that the closer we get to the NBA Trade Deadline without the Pelicans separating themselves as a legit playoff threat, the better the chance is that Ingram is going to be moved. And once that decision takes place, the Pelicans will likely take a bit of a step back this season. Either way, the supporting cast that the Pelicans have assembled around Zion Williamson is quite impressive. Trading Ingram for other usable pieces could add even more intrigue to this team.