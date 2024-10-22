NBA: Ranking the 5 can't miss games from the opening week slate
4. Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers - Tuesday, 10:00 p.m. ET
On the NBA's opening night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap. This game is intriguing for many reasons and one of the biggest revolves around how the Wolves finished last season. Making a run to the Western Conference Finals, it will be increasingly interesting to see where they pick off this season. There's even more intrigue after the team made the blockbuster trade for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The Wolves lost some top-tier talent by trading away Karl-Anthony Towns, but they also gained some much-needed depth.
On the other end, J.J. Redick will be making his head-coaching debut for the Lakers. How will the team look? How different will he approach the game for a team that is essentially returning the same roster from last year? You also can't talk about the Lakers without talking about Bronny James. He's expected to play as history is expected to be made as the first father-son duo to share the court.
Plus, the Lakers will also have the opportunity to send a message early to the rest of the Western Conference; that they're not going to be an afterthought again this season.