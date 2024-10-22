NBA: Ranking the 5 can't miss games from the opening week slate
3. Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers - Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Heading into this season, the Eastern Conference won't just be about the Boston Celtics. After the improvements that both the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers made this season, there will be other worthy contenders in the conference. One of those other worthy contenders, in addition to the Knicks and Sixers, that could arise is the Milwaukee Bucks. Heading into opening week, the Bucks' matchup with the Sixers could prove to be increasingly telling. On the second night of the young season, this matchup could tell us a lot about both teams.
This matchup could give us a good indication of what Bucks team we're going to get this season. After a forgetful second half of the season performance under head coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have a ton of proving to do. This could be a good game to help them build confidence in the season.
Assuming that Joel Embiid and Paul George are able to play in this game, we will get an early look at how dangerous Philly can be this season. They can also begin to assert their place as one of the best teams in the conference in this matchup. However, if Embiid and PG aren't playing in this game, you can pretty much throw everything out the window.