NBA: Ranking the 5 can't miss games from the opening week slate
2. Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets - Thursday, 10:00 p.m. ET
On the third night of the NBA season, there's an extremely interesting Western Conference matchup between two contenders. The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Denver Nuggets as both teams open the season in primetime. In this matchup, we're going to get an early look at what we could possibly expect from both teams this season. The Thunder will be looking to pick up where they left off last season as the Nuggets will be looking to bounce back after an abrupt and disappointing end to their title defense.
The Thunder will begin the season without one of their marquee offseason additions, Isaiah Hartenstein, but will have Alex Caruso in the lineup as they trot out a new-look starting backcourt. This is going to be a great early-season test for the young Thunder.
The Nuggets will also be adjusting to a new starting lineup after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency. It will also be a good early test for them too.