NBA: Ranking the 5 can't miss games from the opening week slate
1. New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics - Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET
In what I imagine to be the most intriguing game of opening week, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will tip off the NBA season on opening night. This is championship banner and ring night for the Celtics and also a night in which we're going to get an early look at the highly-anticipated new-look Knicks. New York went all-in this summer in acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, in some ways for this very moment. Of course, they made the moves to make a deep run in the playoffs but also because of how dominant the Celtics were last season.
The Knicks knew they didn't have a roster that could realistically compete with the likes of the Celtics in a seven-game series. By making these big moves, the Knicks have to feel confident about their chances of competing with the Celtics. They could send a strong early-season message on opening night.
With all eyes glued to the television for this season-opening game, this is a matchup that could set the tone for the 2024-25 NBA season in many ways.