NBA: Ranking the top 5 overlooked elite 'glue guys' in the Association

As the final stretch of the season begins, we explore the top 5 glue guys currently thriving in the NBA.

Most successful NBA teams have that one player who can absolutely do it all. That player isn't necessarily a star player but their contributions are tremendous and have major effects on the outcome of games.

If they are called on to defend the opposing team's star player, they embrace that challenge. If the coach asks them to play out of position, their versatility often comes in handy. If the team is down and needs a spark, they are the players who can ignite a run at a given moment during a game. The glue guys are the engine that can keep a team focused through thick and thin, through the good and the bad.

There are several good glue guys around the league, but there are only a few who are considered elite at what they do. Here is an in-depth at some of those elite players.

Josh Hart, New York Knicks

A perfect example of Josh Hart being the ultimate glue guy was how he stepped up during the Knicks game against the Pacers right before the all-star break. Knicks all-star guard Jalen Brunson was struggling to score as he is the team's leading scorer on most nights. Brinson finished with only 8 points but Hart was there to pick up the slack as he scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists in 40 minutes of action as he led the Knicks to the win.

Realistically, Hart is the 3rd most valuable player on the Knicks roster, even ahead of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby as he is the most consistent. His basketball IQ, instincts, heart, and hustle separate him from everyone else. He gives the team everything he has in the tank and competes hard every game and constantly makes winning plays.

When asked about what Hart brings to the team, Brunson described what Hart brings to the table.