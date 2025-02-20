NBA: Ranking the top 5 overlooked elite 'glue guys' in the Association

Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, Boston Celtics

When talking about a team with an embarrassment of riches, or just an extreme amount of talent in this matter, the Boston Celtics have the luxury of deploying two of the best glue guys in the league. More importantly, both of these players complement the team's superstars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as Holiday and White truly make it easier on their teammates.

Both players understand when it's time to step up offensively and both are solid defensively. Both players are laid back and don't really talk much because their game speaks for them both. Both players are team-first guys, lockdown defenders who can go with the flow on both ends. Holiday described how White makes the game easy for himself and the rest of his teammates.

Both White and Holiday have made it easy for the rest of the team as they do most of the dirty work and this duo deserves to be in the discussion whenever the greatest defensive backcourts are mentioned. This duo has been elite since they have played together and are the glue that binds the Celtics together.