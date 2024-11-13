NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Bub Carrington sets the bar; Polarizing big makes waves
3. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Why Jaylen Wells deserves ROY consideration: In arguably the biggest surprise from the rookie class so far this season, Jaylen Wells has consistently been one of the best and most consistent players so far this season. As a second-round pick, there couldn't have been a ton of expectations for Wells heading into the start of the season. However, it hasn't taken long for Wells to make his presence felt for the Grizzlies this year. Wells has not only made his mark and carved out a consistent role but he's also seen time as a starter for Memphis as they've had to deal with different injuries so far this season.
In 11 games played so far this season, Wells is averaging 11 points and three rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Over the past few games, as he's played more and more minutes, Wells has managed to look even better. As a versatile wing, Wells has become a great find for a Grizzlies team that is still trying to build out the supporting cast around Ja Morant. If Wells continues at this pace, he could be in the NBA Rookie of the Year race for the long haul.
Why Jaylen Wells could fall out of the ROY race: While Jaylen Wells has looked good so far this season, it's the injuries that have truly given him the opportunity to prove his worth. Whether he's done enough to prove that he deserves consistent minutes over the next few months of the season remains to be seen. However, for a Grizzlies team that will likely be in playoff contention for the majority of the year, it could prove to be unrealistic to expect Wells to play such a big role for the team all season long.
Wells is averaging almost 26 minutes per game so far this season. That's a big role. If a second-round pick were to continue to play such meaningful minutes for a likely contender, it would be quite unprecedented. But maybe Wells is that good and perhaps he does have enough to throw his name in the conversation to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award this season.