NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Jared McCain is a star in the making; Dalton Knecht flashes
3. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Stats: 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 46% FG, 40% 3PT
It's pretty rare for players to come out of nowhere in the NBA. However, every so often, it does happen. That's what we've seen so far this season from Jaylen Wells. As a second-round pick, I can't imagine the Memphis Grizzlies expected Wells to contribute this much this quickly this season. Nevertheless, the argument could be made that Wells has quickly become one of the team's most important players in the young season. With the injuries that the Grizzlies have battled so far this season, Wells has quickly embraced a bigger role than expected.
And that hasn't been all that bad of a thing for the Grizzlies. Wells has answered the call and continues to be productive in whatever role he's been asked to play - from being a starter to coming off the bench. More than anything, that's probably the best value that Wells has given the Grizzlies - his versatility and openness to play in whatever capacity that Memphis needs him to on a night-to-night basis.
Additionally from how big he's been for the Grizzlies, the argument could be made that he's been one of the most efficient rookies so far this season. That's one of the biggest reasons why he should be so high on this list. It's not just that Wells is averaging 12 points and three rebounds per game, it's also the fact that he's doing so on efficient shooting numbers - 46 percent from the field overall and 40 percent from 3-point range. If Wells continues to be this productive and efficient, his role for the Grizzlies is only going to expand.
If that happens, there's no reason why Wells won't get some NBA Rookie of the Year votes. If the Grizzlies continue to trust him down the stretch, it's going to be impossible to not give him his flowers as a potential award winner for the team. The big question for Wells is whether he has a high ceiling in his future. Right now, that's hard to predict. But even if he doesn't, what he's proven to be thus far for the Grizzlies is much more than what other teams have gotten from many of their first-round selections. That's a huge win for Memphis.