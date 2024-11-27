NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Jared McCain is a star in the making; Dalton Knecht flashes
1. Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers
Stats: 16.6 points, 2.8 assists, 46% FG, 40% 3PT
For the first few games of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers were hesitant in how to use Jared McCain. Even with the injuries they were battling, McCain only saw a combined eight minutes through the first two games of the season. However, as time went on and the Sixers became more and more desperate, McCain got more of an opportunity. Credit to him, McCain didn't waste his moment to shine and since getting a larger role, he has not given any of it up. At this point, he might be the most consistent player on the team.
Even though the 3-13 and injury-plagued Sixers continue to struggle to get back on track, McCain has been a pleasant surprise for the franchise. In his last nine games played, McCain has been the team's best offensive weapon - a few of those games with both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the floor. In those games, McCain is averaging 24 points and four assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. The Sixers may not have much going for them at the moment, but they may have stumbled into the biggest hidden gem of the 2024 NBA Draft class.
McCain has not just been a good player through the first few weeks of his rookie season, he's arguably been the best player from his draft class. At this point, with how much inconsistency that runs through this year's draft class, it's not insane to suggest that McCain is the favorite to win the award. If I had to give it to someone at the first quarter-mark of the season, it would be to McCain.
Perhaps the best part of what McCain has shown the Sixers so far is the fact that he has star potential. Whether McCain ends up winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award or not, the Sixers should feel good about his potential moving forward because he has shown flashes of what it takes to be a superstar at this level. The winning may not be there for the Sixers but this team is too talented to go out sadly. And now, with McCain as a part of that core, it's hard not to be excited about this team's future.