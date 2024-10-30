NBA Rumors: 1 Big sign the Warriors may be inching closer to trading Jonathan Kuminga
NBA Rumors: Another sign the Golden State Warriors may be willing to consider trading Jonathan Kuminga.
After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors before the NBA's rookie-scale extension deadline, it was clear that Jonathan Kuminga was betting on himself heading into this season. Through the first week, the early returns have been hit or miss. Through four games, he's averaging just 10 points and three rebounds on 38 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from 3-point range.
He's struggled so much to start this season that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr removed him from the starting 5 just three games into the season. After making such a move, you can't help but wonder if it reflects how the team feels about his future with them.
Kuminga has no extension and is no longer a starter (at the moment) for the team. With what has transpired between the two sides, you can't help but wonder what could be next. At this point, the Warriors exploring Kuminga's trade market ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline may not be out of the realm of possibility.
Jonathan Kuminga's big game off the bench
In fairness, Kuminga is coming off the best game of his season thus far. After being relegated to a bench role, Kuminga managed to put together his best performance of the year against the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 46 percent shooting from the field.
Does this mean that Kuminga should be more open to coming off the bench for the Warriors? Perhaps. But long-term, you'd have to imagine that Kuminga won't want to embrace this entirely. As he prepares for free agency next summer, there's a huge difference between starter money and bench money. And if Kuminga wants to cash in on a big contract next offseason, proving that he can be a consistent start is an easy path toward that.
Being "demoted" to a bench role this early in the season isn't a step in that direction for Kuminga. But, who knows, maybe with strong performances like Tuesday night, perhaps Kuminga will be back in the Warriors' starting lineup sooner rather than later.
But if not, and if the Warriors don't view him as a foundational piece or don't believe they'll be able to afford him in free agency next summer, the Kuminga trade watch could be on. And if Golden State is willing to move him to the bench, perhaps there is more at play here. Maybe the Warriors are showing signs that they may be willing to trade Kuminga at the NBA Trade Deadline after all.