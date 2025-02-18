NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Detroit Pistons

1 Colossal question: Is it finally time for the front office to be aggressive?

Through the NBA All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons have been one of the best stories in the Eastern Conference. They're currently ranked in the top 6 of the East standings and are on pace to, at worst, qualify for the Play-In Tournament. After a five-year hiatus from the playoffs, it appears that the Pistons are finally ready to break through once again. No matter how this season ends, this year is largely going to be remembered as a success for the team. Over the final few weeks of the season, this front office has to figure out if now is the time to be aggressive.

Heading into the offseason, there's going to be an opportunity for the Pistons to be aggressive in adding veteran talent or potentially a star player. While the Pistons have been overly aggressive in doing so in the past, probably making a couple of wrong decisions here and there, you can't help but wonder if now is the time for this team to pounce. Cade Cunningham looks like the real deal and the Pistons haven't fallen off too much even after the injury to Jaden Ivey. Adding more talent in the offseason could truly push this team to an entirely different level next season.

Golden State Warriors

1 Colossal question: Does this core have championship potential?

After making the big move for Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Golden State Warriors finally have a positive outlook on the season. Through Jimmy's first four games with the team, the Warriors are 3-1. Perhaps most importantly, the team has finally found a capable supporting star next to Steph Curry. If this roster can remain healthy, there's reason to believe they will have a real shot to make some noise in the Western Conference. The question is, how loud can the Warriors be this season?

Heading into the final stretch of the year, that's the big question that the Warriors will have to answer - does this current core (of Steph, Jimmy, and Draymond Green) have championship potential? In theory, the hope is that they do. However, that's far from a guarantee at this point. But over the last few weeks of the season, that's certainly a question that Golden State will attempt to answer.