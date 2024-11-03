NBA Rumors: 1 Concerning early-season trend that could doom every team
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 Concerning trend: Alex Caruso's slow start on offense
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most impressive teams to begin the season and one of two teams in the NBA that remain undefeated. However, if there's one concerning trend that is beginning to take shape through the first few games of the regular season, it's that Alex Caruso has gotten off to an extremely slow start to the season on the offensive end of the floor. It's not that big of a deal and hasn't hurt the team yet, but it's not ideal that he doesn't seem comfortable on offense right now. If the Thunder are going to emerge as a contender this season, you'd assume that almost certainly has to change.
Through the first handful of games during the regular season, Caruso is averaging just three points and three rebounds on 27 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also averaging less than 20 minutes per game for the Thunder. I'm not sure if this was the plan all along or if the Thunder are also trying to feel things out and find the best role for Caruos this season. Either way, if this entire dynamic doesn't change soon, the fit is only going to be questioned more and more.
Orlando Magic
1 Concerning trend: Key injury to Paolo Banchero
It's been somewhat of an up-and-down start to the season for the Orlando Magic. And at least for now, the downs are beginning to outweigh the ups. Mostly because the most recent "down" could end up changing the course of the season for the Magic. Suffering a right oblique injury, Banchero is slated to miss the next 4-6 weeks. Depending on how the Magic are able to survive without him in the lineup, it's hard to predict how the rest of the season is going to play out for Orlando.
If one thing has become clear so far this season, it's that the Magic almost certainly need Banchero in the lineup if they're going to have any level of success in the Eastern Conference. Right now, it's hard to envision how the Magic are successfully going to survive without Banchero. But that's why the games are played. It's natural for the Magic to be concerned about these next few weeks of the season. Looking at it from a different perspective, the next few weeks will also give the Magic an opportunity to prove themselves as a complete team.