NBA Rumors: 1 Concerning early-season trend that could doom every team
San Antonio Spurs
1 Concerning trend: Wemby's sluggish start
Heading into this season, I was one who expected Victor Wembanyama to take another huge step in his progression as a player. At least through the first few games of the season, that's not something that has played out just yet. From a counting numbers standpoint, Wemby is off to a solid start to the season. However, through the first two weeks of the regular season, he has left much to be desired in terms of overall offensive efficiency. And if the San Antonio Spurs are going to emerge as a dark horse threat to make the postseason, that almost certainly has to change over the next couple of months.
To start his sophomore season, Wemby is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on just 43 percent shooting from the field and 23 percent shooting from 3-point range. Assuming those efficiency numbers rebound over the next few weeks, his counting stats should also see a bit of a bump. And perhaps that's exactly what he needs to get back on track as he looks to take the leap toward superstardom in the league.
Toronto Raptors
1 Concerning trend: Injuries are piling up
All of a sudden, injuries are beginning to pile up for the Toronto Raptors. Even though there weren't huge expectations on the team's shoulders heading into the start of the season, this was a roster full of talent and potential. But it's always going to be hard for any team to live up to those types of standards when they're being bitten by the injury bug time and time again. Through the young season, the Raptors have already had to deal with their fair share of injuries.
Immanuel Quickley has only played in one game this season because of a pelvic injury and now Scottie Barnes is slated to miss the next few weeks with an orbital fracture. Not to mention that RJ Barrett missed the first few games of the season as he recovered from a pre-season injury. It hasn't been an ideal start to the season and the team's 2-5 record to start the year has reflected that. I'm not saying the Raptors just need to get healthy to start making noise in the East, but it would surely go a long way in helping them gain any type of momentum.