NBA Rumors: 1 Concerning early-season trend that could doom every team
Houston Rockets
1 Concerning trend: Father Time may have caught Fred VanVleet
The goal for the Houston Rockets has to be to qualify for the NBA postseason one way or another. Most likely, because of how deep the Western Conference is, it's probably going to have to come via the Play-In Tournament. But if that's going to happen, you'd expect Fred VanVleet to be a big part of that. However, through the first few games of the season, it does appear as if VanVleet has taken another small step back this year. It's almost as if Father Time is finally bearing down on VanVleet at the age of 30 years old.
VanVleet is on pace to have the worst statistical season of his career since becoming a full-time starter and has been incredibly inefficient on the offensive end of the floor. Considering that efficiency has been a strength for VanVleet, it does say something that he's been even worse to begin the year. Ideally, this is just a slow start and he can shake off his early-season struggles. But if he doesn't, no matter how good Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun may be, it's going to be incredibly difficult for the Rockets to take a step forward in the West.
Indiana Pacers
1 Concerning trend: The Tyrese Haliburton mystery
Through the first few games of the regular season, the argument could be made that the Indiana Pacers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference. Through the first six games of the season, the Pacers are just 2-4 and don't have the look of a team that could potentially make another deep playoff run. At least not at the moment. One of the bigger reasons why is the disappointing play of Tyrese Haliburton. To start the season, Haliburton has looked like a shell of his former self.
I'm not sure if this is a slow start but we did begin to see this trend toward the latter end of last season. The inconsistency has hit an all-time low to start this season. At the moment, Haliburton is averaging just 14 points and seven assists on 34 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent shooting from 3-point range. For a player that many believed was on pace to make the jump to superstardom sooner rather than later, Haliburton has left much to be desired this season. You'd expect a strong bounce back during the month of November, but you can't help but be somewhat concerned at the moment.