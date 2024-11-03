NBA Rumors: 1 Concerning early-season trend that could doom every team
Memphis Grizzlies
1 Concerning trend: Ja Morant's delayed start
After what transpired around the team last season, the Memphis Grizzlies had to be considered one of the biggest mysteries in the Western Conference heading into the regular season. And through the first two weeks, I'm not sure there's much we've learned about this team. They have shown flashes of their former selves but they also have left a bit to be desired at times. But that's expected for a team that is still learning to play with each other after the changes that took place last season and with the return of Ja Morant.
If there's one thing I'd be concerned about if I were the Grizzlies, it's probably the hit-or-miss play of Morant. Even though he's a player who has proven in the past that he can be a superstar-level player in this league, he's gotten off to an extremely slow start (for his standards) this year. He's probably still playing his way through the rust but at a certain point, there has to be that awakening for him. At least up until now, we haven't seen him explode in a game like he used to. That's certainly something to keep a close eye on.
Miami Heat
1 Concerning trend: Bam Adebayo's lack of a defined role
Without making any tangible changes during the offseason, the Miami Heat entered this year with a ton of pressure on their shoulders. The core needed to prove that they still had something left in the tank. Though the first few games of this season, the Heat have looked like a team that doesn't know how to play with each other. The roles are somewhat reversed with Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro playing the lead to the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. If the Heat is going to be successful this season, that almost certainly has to change.
More specifically, if the Heat is going to prove the naysayers wrong this season, it almost has to start with Bam. As the best player on the roster who is in his prime, he should be a focal point of the offense. One of the bigger problems for the Heat this season is that he's been more of an afterthought for the team on that end of the floor. Jimmy is doing Jimmy things early on in the season, feeling his way out. But what's been most shocking for the Heat has been Bam's odd role so far this season.