NBA Rumors: 1 Extremely alarming trend every team must address before it's too late

Dallas Mavericks

1 Alarming trend: An inconsistent bench threat

Even as the Dallas Mavericks have looked more like a team that has begun to hit their stride over the last few weeks, there are still some clear concerns on the roster as we get deeper into the regular season. At the top of those concerns has to be their inconsistent bench unit. Aside from their big 4 of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and P.J. Washington, there are little certainties on this roster.

That's part of what doomed the team during their playoff run last year. I can't help but wonder if the Mavs will end up running into some of those same issues this season if their bench doesn't have an awakening. Right now, the Mavs' bench production is ranked as a bottom 10 unit.

Denver Nuggets

1 Alarming trend: Their underwhelming supporting cast

On paper, there are still plenty of reasons to believe in the Denver Nuggets. With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets continue to have one of the most talented rosters in the Western Conference. However, their supporting cast continues to leave much to be desired. It's not even their poor bench unit. The team's struggles so far this season go well beyond that.

At this point, there's no guarantee that the Nuggets have a strong enough supporting cast to make a deep run in the West playoffs. If something doesn't change quickly, this season likely end prematurely again for Denver.

Detroit Pistons

1 Alarming trend: Jaden Ivey's cold streak

Even though he's had a pretty strong start to the season, there is some concern when it comes to the recent cold streak that Jaden Ivey is in. Over his last five games, Ivey is averaging just 12 points per game on 32 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from 3-point range. The hope is that this is just a difficult few games for Ivey, especially with the way he's played through the first couple of months of the season. However, it's natural to be a bit concerned about his play.

The Pistons have looked like an improved team so far this season and the play of Ivey has been a big reason why. It would be a shame if all of a sudden, he started to fall back into some inconsistent habits once again.