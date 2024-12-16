NBA Rumors: 1 Extremely alarming trend every team must address before it's too late

LA Clippers

1 Alarming trend: Kawhi Leonard's continued injury concerns

Even though the LA Clippers have managed to "survive" the first third of the season with Kawhi Leonard sidelined with an injury, it's been far from an ideal overall circumstance. At this point, considering that he still hasn't made his regular-season debut, I'd say it is still a concerning issue for the Clippers.

If they want to emerge as a potential dark horse threat in the Western Conference at any point this season, they're going to need a healthy Kawhi. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if they're going to get that this season. Even when he does return, he could be limited or under a minute's restriction.

Los Angeles Lakers

1 Alarming trend: The end of the honeymoon phase

During the first month of the season, there were many positive signs for the Los Angeles Lakers who made the bold move of hiring J.J. Redick to be their new head coach. However, now that there is a larger sample size, I wouldn't say the results are all that promising. At this point in the season, it is concerning that the Lakers have all but erased their strong start to the season.

Overall, Los Angeles has lost eight of their last 12 games and is barely above .500. If the Lakers are going to snap out of this downward spiral, there has to be some sort of mid-season upgrade that takes place at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. The problem is, I'm not sure how equipped the Lakers are to make that happen.

Memphis Grizzlies

1 Alarming trend: Marcus Smart's concerns

The good news for the Memphis Grizzlies is that at 18-9, this team has the second-best record in the Western Conference. Things are beginning to click once again for the Grizzlies and over the last few games, Ja Morant is beginning to show a bit more flashes of his former All-NBA self. However, all that said, there is still one concerning trend that is continuing to evolve for the team.

That alarming trend surrounds the fact that Marcus Smart still doesn't look comfortable in his role with the team. With how out of place he's looked this season, you'd have to imagine if the Grizzlies could be open to possibly trading him at the deadline.