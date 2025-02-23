NBA Rumors: Exploring one player on every team who has been an absolute bust so far this season.

The NBA All-Star break is over and the final push toward the NBA Playoffs has begun. It's going to be an interesting race to the postseason over these final few weeks of the season. However, not everything in the league is flowers and rainbows. As is the case every year, there are some disappointments that each team has had to deal with this season. Looking back, now that the majority of the season is in the books, we break down one player on all 30 teams who have been a disappointing bust this year.

Atlanta Hawks

1 huge bust: Trae Young

No matter what the perception may be about the Atlanta Hawks, this is a team that is building something solid with their young core of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. They may play a huge factor in the rest of the season in the Eastern Conference but they could be a team to watch heading into next season. Picking a player who has been a bust for this team was admittedly difficult. However, I do suppose Trae Young would be the default selection.

While Young is doing some impressive things in terms of playmaking, you can't help but be slightly underwhelmed with his overall offensive efficiency so far this season. Young is posting some of the least efficient offensive numbers of his career this year. I'm not sure how much of a concern there should be but it's certainly something the Hawks may have to address at some point soon.

Boston Celtics

1 huge bust: Jrue Holiday

Even though the Boston Celtics have shown some signs of weakness so far this season, they're going to be the overwhelming favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and perhaps even to win the 2025 NBA Championship once the postseason begins. The Celtics have probably the best roster, from top to bottom, in the league. Finding a player who has been a bust for the team this year wasn't easy.

However, I do suppose you can point to Jrue Holiday. Still a good player in his own right, but there has been a drop in production from Holiday this season. Considering he's being paid $30 million this season, it's not great that he's only averaging 11 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. The Celtics' roster is so deep that you don't truly notice it when watching this team play. However, you can't help but wonder if it could be one of those things that eventually catches up with Boston when it matters most.