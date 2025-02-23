Oklahoma City Thunder

1 huge bust: Jaylin Williams

Finding a bust for a team that is probably the best in the NBA right now was difficult. In order to be considered the best team in the league, there's probably very little that has not gone right for you at this point in the season. That's exactly where the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves at this point. However, by default, I assume we could consider Jaylin Williams as somewhat of a disappointing player for Oklahoma City.

Williams' role has certainly dwindled with the additions of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the last couple of years. However, even when Williams has gotten the green light in the rotation, he's been somewhat underwhelming as an efficient player in spurts. For a player who got off to such a promising start to his career as a second-round pick, you can't help but question his future in Oklahoma City at this point.

Orlando Magic

1 huge bust: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Because of injuries to begin the season, the Orlando Magic haven't been able to hit their stride as a team so far this season. They're fighting for one of the last few playoff spots in the Eastern Conference but at this point, it may be time to chalk up this season as a lost year for the young Magic. That said, I still don't believe this season is going to be all that demoralizing for the franchise as a whole. However, if there is one relatively disappointing player overall, it probably has to be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

After the Magic made the bold move to sign him during the offseason, the hope was that KCP would fill a very much-needed role on the wing as a consistent 3-and-D option. To be quite honest, KCP has pretty much been the opposite of that. He's been inconsistent for much of the season and is posting career-low 3-point shooting numbers. Considering the investment the Magic made in KCP during the summer, it's safe to say he's been somewhat of a bust for the team.