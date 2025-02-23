Portland Trail Blazers

1 huge bust: Scoot Henderson

When the Portland Trail Blazers made the decision to trade Damian Lillard a couple of summers ago, the move to draft Scoot Henderson with their top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft certainly played a big part in that. The hope for the Blazers was that Scoot was going to emerge as the potential next face of the franchise. However, through the first season and a half of his career, that hasn't exactly played out. Scoot has struggled more often than not and continued to leave much to be desired this year.

That's why I believe there's a strong argument to be made for Scoot being the biggest bust for the Blazers so far this season. Sure, there have been steps in the positive direction for Scoot this season. He hasn't been as productive but he's certainly been much more efficient. That will count for something. However, he still hasn't evolved into that star player the Blazers were banking on. Because of that, it's hard not to be somewhat disappointed with Scoot if you're a Portland fan.

Sacramento Kings

1 huge bust: Keegan Murray

The Sacramento Kings have had a season to forget. On top of their terrible start to the year and then having to trade De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline, you can't help but be disappointed in the lack of development that the team has seen so far this season for third-year player Keegan Murray. After the first two seasons of his career, the belief was that the sky was the limit for the talented offensive-minded wing.

It's almost as if that has been ignored so far this season. In his third season, a year we see many players make that inevitable star jump, Murray has been pretty quiet. In fact, the argument could be made he's regressed to a certain extent. Part of that could be the offseason addition of DeMar DeRozan and now Zach LaVine. Either way, there's no question that Murray is going to end this season as a pretty big disappointment for the Kings.