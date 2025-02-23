Utah Jazz

1 huge bust: Lauri Markkanen

There will probably be some pushback with naming Lauri Markkanen as the biggest bust for the Utah Jazz so far this season but when you take everything into context, I believe it does make the most sense. For a team that is trying to build something special heading into the future, Markkanen is supposed to be the face of their rebuild. After getting the huge contract extension during the offseason, you almost expect Markkanen to have an even bigger year this season.

That simply has not happened for the Jazz. And instead of taking a big step forward in his game, the argument could be made that he's taken a slight step back. Markkanen is on pace to average fewer points, rebounds, and assists while also enjoying the least efficient shooting season of his career thus far. That's not exactly what the Jazz expected or wanted to see from Markkanen after giving him the big payday and essentially committing to him as the face of the next era of basketball for the franchise.

Washington Wizards

1 huge bust: Alex Sarr

In what was almost going to be considered a difficult year for the Washington Wizards, they did get a bit of a lifeline when they were awarded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though this draft class was not considered to be an exceptionally strong one, there was hope for this team to expedite their rebuild if they made the right selection. At least so far this season, the verdict is still out on that. Alex Sarr, who was the team's selection at No. 2, continues to leave much to be desired during his rookie season.

I wouldn't categorize Sarr as a complete draft bust right now but he's certainly been somewhat of a bust this season. Sarr has truly struggled on the offensive end of the floor and is currently on pace to post extremely concerning efficiency numbers for a big man. He's averaging 12 points and seven rebounds on sub-40 percent shooting from the field. That's not ideal for a player who was expected to come in and help change the trajectory of the franchise this season.