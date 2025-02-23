Brooklyn Nets

1 huge bust: Nic Claxton

If there's one thing that has quickly become clear, it's the fact that the Brooklyn Nets are pretty clearly headed down another rebuild. And to be quite honest, it's probably for the best. At least for the Nets, this season was never truly just about wins and losses. That's what we've seen for a team that is preparing to lay the foundation to potentially something special in the future. Selling off some of their veteran talent was one of the first steps toward moving in that direction, which we've seen from Brooklyn.

Nevertheless, if there's one player that has been somewhat disappointing for the team overall this season, it's probably Nic Claxton. Probably in a no-win situation, Claxton has been in a difficult situation since he signed that $100 million with the Nets this past offseason. What's been most troubling is the fact that he's been slightly less productive and efficient so far this season. I wouldn't sound the alarm too much but it's not promising for the team, especially after the huge contract they just gave him.

Charlotte Hornets

1 huge bust: Miles Bridges

Heading into this offseason, I believe the Charlotte Hornets are a team that almost has to take a big step forward. If the Hornets aren't able to win more than 30 games next season, there could be a cause for concern about their foundational core. In theory, the Hornets have a talented enough roster that they should be on a better pace to win roughly 20 games. That's borderline unacceptable for this team. They probably get a pass for this season but next year, there won't be many excuses for the team.

One specific player that has been somewhat disappointing for the Hornets so far this season is Miles Bridges. Let's think of it this way; on a team with as much young talent as the Hornets have, Bridges is supposed to be the veteran fringe start to help settle this team. Bridges is supposed to help give this team some added viability next to LaMelo Ball. So far, he's failed on that front. He's still quite productive (20 PPG) but is having a career-worst year in terms of overall offensive efficiency for the Hornets.