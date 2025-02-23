Houston Rockets

1 huge bust: Reed Sheppard

At the start of this season, I'm not sure many anticipated the Houston Rockets to be as good as they've been through the first half of this year. Even though the team has fallen back to the pack over the last few weeks, it's hard to be disappointed with the Rockets' effort as a team this season. They're probably going to make it back to the postseason for the first time in four years and, if nothing else, will have a strong foundation to build around heading into the offseason.

However, if there is one player who has emerged as somewhat of a bust so far this season, it's been Reed Sheppard. With how he looked at several moments in the NBA Summer League, there was a belief that he was going to take the league by storm as a rookie. The fact that he hasn't played much this season can tell you one of two things. Either the Rockets are that talented or Sheppard isn't that good - or that far along in his development. No matter what, Sheppard has left a bit to be desired for the Rockets.

Indiana Pacers

1 huge bust: Jarace Walker

The Indiana Pacers have managed to right the ship after a truly shaky start to the season. While the Pacers have a pretty deep roster, if there's one weak area for the team, it's in the frontcourt - especially considering the amount of uncertainty that revolves around the future of Myles Turner. One player that the team had hoped would be able to help on that front by now is Jarace Walker. As a high draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Walker has shown little promise as a player. It's somewhat concerning.

Even with a theoretical need in the frontcourt, the fact that Walker has not been able to carve out consistent minutes for the Pacers is not a positive development. For Walker, the argument could be made that next year will be a make-or-break season when it comes to his future with the Pacers. The interesting thing about Walker is that he's been a pretty consistent and efficient player when given the opportunity. For one reason or another, the PAcers simply can't completely trust him at the moment.