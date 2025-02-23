LA Clippers

1 huge bust: Terance Mann

Over the past few seasons, the LA Clippers have been ravaged by injuries. Having to play the first half of this season without Kawhi Leonard was far from ideal for the team too. However, it does appear as if things are beginning to turn around for the Clippers. The hope is that they'll be able to go on a run during the final stretch of the season. One player who was a bust for the team (before he was traded away at the deadline) was Terance Mann. A player who was once viewed as a near-untouchable asset has fallen quite a bit in recent years.

This season with the Clippers, Mann's role was reduced significantly and he quickly became an expendable for the team heading into the trade deadline. I'm sure Mann is still a good player but he quickly fell out of the plans for the franchise moving forward. That's not necessarily a bad thing but considering the success that the Clippers have had so far this season, it is quite telling that LA was willing to part ways with Mann at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers

1 huge bust: Jarred Vanderbilt

From where they began the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a completely different look to the team. It's not necessarily a bad thing but there are certain players who were expected to play a big role for the team that have completely fallen out of grace. For the past two seasons, that could pretty much be said about Jarred Vanderbilt. If it isn't because of injury, it's been because of inconsistent play. Either way, to say that Vanderbilt has left much to be desired is a massive understatement.

Vanderbilt was supposed to emerge as this truly versatile wing player for the Lakers. He simply hasn't been that for the past two seasons. Over the past two years combined, he's only played in 39 games for the team. This season specifically, Vanderbilt is averaging three points and six rebounds in 10 appearances. I don't think it would be that outlandish to suggest that Vanderbilt has truly struggled to find his footing with the franchise. That wasn't the hope for the team when they originally traded for him at the 2023 trade deadline.