Memphis Grizzlies

1 huge bust: Marcus Smart

The Memphis Grizzlies have quietly been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season and will likely enter the playoffs as a top 6 team (at the very least) in the standings. However, if there's one player who should be considered a huge bust for the Grizzlies, it's Marcus Smart. When Memphis acquired Smart two offseasons ago, the hope was that Smart would emerge as a great supporting fringe star next to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

During his time with the Grizzlies, Smart has done nothing but post near-career lows across the board. I'm not sure if Smart is past his prime but at 30 years old, that'd be pretty brutal. Smart has consistently been disappointing for the Grizzlies on the floor and injuries have not helped him any. Maybe he shows up when it matters most and is able to put together a strong showing in the postseason for the team. However, with the last season and a half have gone, that would be pretty surprising.

Miami Heat

1 huge bust: Terry Rozier

It was always going to be considered unlikely for the Miami Heat to overcome all the awkwardness of the Jimmy Butler situation heading into this season but the fact that so many of their players have underperformed so far this season as well (with the exception of Tyler Herro and maybe Kel'el Ware), it's easy to see why this franchise is not considered to be in a good spot. If there's one player who takes the cake as a truly disappointing player this season for the team, it's probably Terry Rozier.

This may be one of those situations where the Heat get what they deserve but Rozier has been so bad for the team this year. Miami certainly has to lie in the bed that they've made for themselves but this is going to be one of those mistakes by the front office that is remembered for years. Let's just put it this way; the last big swing that the Heat elected to take to surround Jimmy with a championship-worthy supporting cast involved trading Kyle Lowry AND a future first-round pick for Rozier. Woof.