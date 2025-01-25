NBA Rumors: 1 Player the Miami Heat would welcome in Jimmy Butler trade

NBA Rumors: There's at least one player the Miami Heat would welcome in a hypothetical trade of Jimmy Butler.

There are many assumptions that can be made about the entire situation that surrounds the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. How many of them will be proven to be true? That's anyone's guess. However, if there's one certainty that we can gather after everything that has been reported recently, it's the fact that the Heat very much desire flexibility heading into the future - no matter how the Jimmy situation shakes out.

It could be difficult for the Heat to accomplish that. However, there are a few players on expiring contracts that could fit the bill for what the team could be looking for as a return for Jimmy. According to a recent report, one player the Heat has at least some interest in is Toronto Raptors versatile guard Bruce Brown. In the final year of his contract, the Raptors will be looking to move on from him at the trade deadline. If the Heat does have some interest, there's reason to believe that Toronto would find some value in helping the Jimmy deal across the finish line.

That will prove to be much more difficult than I believe most realize but the fact that the Raptors have at least one player the Heat would be open to acquiring is a pretty big deal - especially considering the Phoenix Suns have next to nothing, aside from a few late first-round picks, that would appease the Heat.

Bruce Brown would be a great fit in Miami

Putting the Jimmy situation aside for a minute, Brown does have the skill set of a player who would thrive in Miami. Brown is a versatile defender and isn't willing to do all the little things to win. That's exactly the type of role he excelled in during his time with the Denver Nuggets a few seasons ago. If Brown could get back to that level of player, he could certainly help the Heat as they look to make a second-half surge in the Eastern Conference.

As an expiring contract, he would also help the Heat get some much-needed flexibility heading into the future. Miami could use Brown as a rental this season and if he does live up to his potential or perhaps even surpass it, there's reason to believe that the two sides could work toward an extension. Worst-case scenario, it doesn't work out and both sides can easily move on from each other after the season.

As the Heat continue to have high expectations for a Jimmy return, the Raptors (with Brown) could emerge as a valuable part of the solution. If the Raptors truly want to help get in on this deal, Brown could be an integral part of the eventual return for the Heat - no matter where Jimmy may ultimately land.