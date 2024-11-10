NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
New Orleans Pelicans
1 Player who has been a disaster: Herbert Jones
The New Orleans Pelicans have been absolutely decimated by injuries. That can't be argued. Through the first few weeks of the regular season, four of the team's top six players in their rotation have missed time due to injury. Not ideal by any means. One of those players who has missed time due to injury is Herbert Jones. And through the first portion of the regular season, I'd suggest that Jones is off to a disastrous start for the Pelicans. And it's not even only because of the injury that he's currently rehabbing.
Even before his injury, Jones was off to an uneven start to the year. Considering how he closed last season, it's somewhat shocking and disappointing to see how slow he's started this year. In four games played, Jones was averaging just seven points and three rebounds on 18 percent shooting from 3-point range. Jones was considered a breakout candidate this season for the Pelicans. So far this year, Jones has not been that and the injury has done him no favors at all.
New York Knicks
1 Player who has been a disaster: Mitchell Robinson (health)
Even though it hasn't been all that seamless of a start to the season for the New York Knicks, it also hasn't been bad. The Knicks have had some growing pains as they've gotten used to their new starting 5 but the biggest issue for the team has been their lack of health in the frontcourt. Specifically, I'd say that the biggest disaster on that front has been Mitchell Robinson. Having a healthy Robinson coming off the bench for the Knicks could make all the difference as they look to get over the hump in the East.
If the Knicks aren't able to make a deep run in the playoffs this season, it will largely be either because they suffer a big injury of because of the lack of depth off the bench. Robinson is a starting-caliber center that could wreak havoc off the bench for New York. If the Knicks keep Robinson beyond the NBA Trade Deadline and if he can return to form after his most recent injury, there's a chance he will play a big role for the team once the postseason begins. For now, Robinson's lack of health has been one of the most discouraging narratives for the team this season.