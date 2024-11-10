NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 Player who has been a disaster: Alex Caruso
I don't think anyone has truly harped on it yet but I can't help but wonder if there's a little frustration behind the scenes with the start that Alex Caruso has had on the offensive end of the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder so far this season. Even though Caruso wasn't acquired to play a big role on that end of the floor for the Thunder, he can't completely be a non-factor offensively if he's going to truly make a huge impact for Oklahoma City this year. So far this season, he's been close to that.
Through the first few games of the season, Caruso is averaging just three points on 28 percent shooting from the field and 21 percent shooting from 3-point range. Yes, Caruso has been a great addition for the Thunder on the defensive end of the floor. But he's been a pretty big liability offensively because of his overall inefficiencies. At this point, it wouldn't be outlandish to say that he's been a disaster on that end of the floor for the Thunder.
Orlando Magic
1 Player who has been a disaster: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
When the Orlando Magic acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the offseason, the hope was that they were getting a strong 3-and-D guard who could go a long way in slightly raising the ceiling for the team. Through the first few weeks of the regular season, the argument could be made that KCP has not been that great of a signing. He's off to one of the worst starts of his career and has not had that much of an impact on the struggling Magic.
The Magic signed KCP with the intention that he could become one of their better 3-point shooters. That has not transpired early on this season as he's struggled with his overall shooting numbers. Averaging just seven points on 33 percent shooting from the field and 22 percent shooting from deep, if KCP is going to make waves for the Magic this season, you'd have to imagine those numbers are going to have to bounce back in a huge way over the next couple of months. KCP has continued to preach defense for Orlando but there's no question his shot looks lost right now.