NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
Portland Trail Blazers
1 Player who has been a disaster: Scoot Henderson
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to figure out what their future is going to be, there are still more questions than answers on this team's roster. One of the bigger ones revolves around Scoot Henderson. As a player that the Blazers hoped would be able to develop into a potential face of the franchise status, Henderson has continued to leave much to be desired as he begins his sophomore campaign in the league. At this point, because of the hype surrounding him when he entered the league, Henderson could be described as a disaster for the Blazers.
Henderson hasn't looked like a player who is ready to make a big jump this season and continues to be extremely inefficient on the offensive end of the floor. He's averaging fewer assists per game than last season and continues to turn over the ball at a high rate. Maybe Henderson is off to a slow start and the best is yet to come for him this season but at some point, the concern has to be at an all-time high for the Blazers.
Sacramento Kings
1 Player who has been a disaster: Keegan Murray
Speaking of players who are expected to make the big jump in their individual development, Keegan Murray was a budding star who entered this season with plenty of promise and expectation for the Sacramento Kings. Through the first few weeks of the regular season, Murray hasn't consistently made that jump in his development. Some of that could be attributed to the signing of DeMar DeRozan, as he's likely taking shots away from Murray, but I wouldn't entirely blame him.
Murray hasn't made the jump while also being a less efficient player from deep. I'm sure Murray will be able to shake it off but it's certainly something to keep an eye on heading forward this season. Murray is playing more minutes but averaging fewer shot attempts. The Kings need to figure out what exactly is at play here for Murray. He has star potential but also needs to be put in a position to come through for the team. Right now, I'm not sure if Murray is playing great basketball or if the Kings are putting him in a position to succeed.