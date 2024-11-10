NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
San Antonio Spurs
1 Player who has been a disaster: Zach Collins
When it comes to the San Antonio Spurs this season, all eyes have been on Victor Wembanyama - and rightfully so. Wemby is going to eventually develop into a face for the league and watching him is a delight. However, finding the right pieces to play next to him hasn't been an easy task for the Spurs. And it's hard to blame them. One player who has been a near disaster so far this season in the frontcourt next to Wemby is Zach Collins. At this point, there's probably a good chance Collins will be moved by the NBA Trade Deadline.
Collins' role on the team has diminished quite a bit this season as he's only averaging six points and three rebounds per game while playing only 14 minutes per contest. He doesn't appear to be a long-term fit next to Wemby and it appears that the Spurs are finally beginning to realize that. When it comes to the overall fit and expected role, Collins has had a forgetful season for San Antonio so far this season. At this point, something needs to change.
Toronto Raptors
1 Player who has been a disaster: Immanuel Quickley (health)
Even after pivoting away from Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby before last year's NBA Trade Deadline, I wouldn't say that the Toronto Raptors aren't in a good place as a franchise. They have a strong talented young roster and appear to be on the right track. However, this season has gotten off to a rough start in large part because of the team's lack of health. Each of Toronto's three best players has all missed time so far this season because of injury. Immanuel Quickley, specifically, has only played in two games this season. Quickley's start to this season, because of health, hasn't been ideal whatsoever.
If the Raptors are going to continue to take steps forward in the retooling of their roster around Scottie Barnes, health is going to be something that is a necessity and not optional. When it comes to this season, the verdict is still out on how good the Raptors can be because of their lack of health so far this season. At the very least, it's something to monitor moving forward for the team.