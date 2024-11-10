NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
Dallas Mavericks
1 Player who has been a disaster: Quentin Grimes
As the Dallas Mavericks looked to make small upgrades to their roster during the offseason before it was known they'd be going bold with their pursuit of Klay Thompson, the move for Quentin Grimes was viewed as one that could potentially pay big dividends for the team. However, through the first few weeks of the season, Grimes hasn't been that impactful for the team. At least to some, the argument could be made that Grimes has been pretty much a disaster for the Mavs overall.
The expectations weren't high but with the flashes in his game that Grimes had shown previously, the belief was that a fresh start in an exciting new place could help Grimes re-emerge as that rising young player in the league. So far, he's done little to prove that. Grimes is averaging just three points and two rebounds on 39 percent shooting from the field. He's done little to prove that he deserves more minutes or a bigger role for the team. Because of that, it does appear as if this experiment isn't working so far.
Denver Nuggets
1 Player who has been a disaster: Russell Westbrook
Heading into the start of the season, it was clear that the Denver Nuggets had some clear issues. The biggest of those potential issues likely revolved around their depth or bench unit. One move that the Nuggets were able to make during the offseason to help adjust for that was signing Russell Westbrook. Not viewed as an ideal fit, the hope was that Russ could emerge as the leader for the team off the bench in somewhat of a supers sixth-man role. At least for now, he's been everything but that for the Nuggets.
Sure, Westbrook has flashed here and there and has played slightly better over the last couple of games, but he was supposed to help be the answer to the team's waning depth issues. At least so far this season, he's been more of a problem than an answer for the Nuggets. He may be averaging 12 points and five assists off the bench but his offensive efficiency all but equals the production out. During the first few games of the regular season, Westbrook is shooting under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.