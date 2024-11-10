NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
LA Clippers
1 Player who has been a disaster: Kawhi Leonard (health)
Through the first few weeks of the regular season, the LA Clippers are pretty much what most expected them to be - especially without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. But even though the Clippers are likely going to be in the Play-In Tournament picture for most of the season, this is a team that doesn't have much promise if Kawhi isn't able to get - and remain - healthy this year. For the past few years, the Clippers' championship aspirations have fallen on the health of Kawhi. For better or worse, that continues to be the case.
The fact that Kawhi hasn't played in a game so far this season is downright disastrous. To make matters worse for the Clippers is the fact that even if Kawhi was healthy or managed to get healthy this year, I still don't believe there are many who would consider them a contender in the Western Conference. With Paul George leaving, the writing may have already been on the wall for the Clippers. Kawhi's health may be the last glimmer of hope the front office is holding to.
Los Angeles Lakers
1 Player who has been a disaster: Gabe Vincent
At best, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in that second or third tier of the Western Conference. Even with their strong start to the season, the team is very much an uncertainty as we inch deeper into the year. While there have certainly been some bright spots so far this season, Gabe Vincent's continued struggles have been borderline disastrous for the team. Heading into this season, the hope was that a healthy Vincent could provide the Lakers with a boost this year. So far, that boost hasn't arrived.
Vincent has been pretty bad this season, averaging just three points per game on 30 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from 3-point range. Vincent is averaging less than 20 minutes per contest and hasn't been the consistent backup guard that the team believed he could be. If something doesn't change quickly, the decision to sign Vincent away from the Miami Heat two offseasons ago is going to be viewed as one of the bigger disaster signings in recent Lakers history.