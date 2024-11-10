NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
Memphis Grizzlies
1 Player who has been a disaster: Marcus Smart
The Memphis Grizzlies were easily one of the biggest mysteries of the Western Conference heading into the start of the season. No one knew exactly how this team would look once they were back to full health and even after the first few weeks of the regular season, I'm not sure we know all that much about where the Grizzlies stand as a potential contender. What we do know about the Grizzlies is that there's one incredibly big name on the roster that has been borderline disastrous so far this season.
Marcus Smart was acquired two offseasons ago in an attempt to add another strong supporting cast piece next to Ja Morant. After a lost season a year ago because of Morant's absence, the hope was that the Grizzlies would see Smart's boost to the roster this season. That simply hasn't happened as Smart is off to one of the worst starts to his career. Averaging just six points and three assists per game on 24 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from 3-point range, Smart has not been the player the Grizzlies hoped he'd be.
Miami Heat
1 Player who has been a disaster: Bam Adebayo
It's been a forgetful start to the season for the Miami Heat but I'm not sure anyone should be surprised. This is a team that decided to run it back with a core that many believed was already past its championship window. In fairness to the Heat, they didn't have much financial flexibility to do anything more. Because of that, the Heat finds itself at a point where they don't like to be - in NBA mediocrity. Whether the team is willing to believe it or not, that's exactly what the Heat have been so far this season.
To be quite honest, it's hard to envision how this team is going to break out of this lull. Mostly because the one player who was supposed to arise this season as their best player hasn't done so. The argument could be made that Bam Adebayo has had a disastrous start to the season. Bam's numbers are down across the board from last season and he's on pace to have the least efficient offensive season of his career. For a team with plenty of mystery heading into the season, it was Bam who was going to give this team a fighting chance in the East. But with the slow start from Bam, the Heat hasn't had much of a shot this season.