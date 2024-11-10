NBA Rumors: 1 Player on every team who has been an epic disaster to start the season
Milwaukee Bucks
1 Player who has been a disaster: Khris Middleton (health)
The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a terrible start to the season. At this point, I'm not sure there are many that would argue with that statement. At 2-7, the Bucks have been one of the worst teams in the league. To be fair, I don't think anyone would say that the Bucks are one of the worst teams in the league, but that's just how slow of a start it's been for the team. The Bucks will likley be able to turn things around at some point, but if there's one thing that has not helped the team it's the absence of Khris Middleton so far this season.
It's not just the fact that Middleton hasn't played in a game this season that is the disaster for the Bucks. It's also the fact that there still isn't a timetable for his return. That means that, at best, Middleton is weeks away from returning to the lineup. If this is going to be the trend for Middleton this season, it could end up being a long season for the Bucks - and not in a good way. Milwaukee's season is currently teetering on disaster.
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 Player who has been a disaster: Mike Conley
After a somewhat shaky start to the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to find a nice groove a few weeks into the regular season. While this team still has plenty of questions to answer about its potential as a championship contender in the Western Conference, there is one player who has gotten off to a somewhat disastrous start. And that's Mike Conley, the starting point guard (for now) for the Wolves. At the age of 37, it's not exactly surprising that Conley has seen a dip in production but considering how much the Wolves need him, it's not ideal.
Through the first few weeks of the season, Conley is off to the worst start of his career thus far. He's averaging just eight points and five assists per game on 32 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. Considering the lack of backcourt depth that the Wolves have at the moment, the continued drop in production from Conley is not something they wanted to see this early in the season.