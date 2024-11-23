NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
New Orleans Pelicans
Thankful for: Jordan Hawkins flashes
It's been a pretty bad year overall for the New Orleans Pelicans. But if there is some solace for the team, it probably revolves around how much Jordan Hawkins has managed to step up in the midst of the team's injuries. To say that the Pelicans have been decimated by injuries so far this season would be a massive understatement. From the opening tip, the Pelicans have been set up for failure - in large part because of their injuries. However, Hawkins and his continued development have been a pleasant surprise for the team.
Hawkins has had a couple of off games so far this season but he's generally a reliable player for the team. Through the first month of the season, Hawkins is averaging 16 points and five rebounds on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. More than half his shots are from deep and Hawkins is proving that he has more than what it takes to stick around in this league. It's hard to envision what his role will look like when the Pelicans are back at full strength, but he deserves some praise for what he's done with the opportunity this season.
New York Knicks
Thankful for: KAT's resurgence season
It was a bit of a rollercoaster to start the season for the New York Knicks but they've certainly begun to turn the corner on their early-season struggles. After losing four of their first seven games to begin the season, the Knicks have settled down by winning six of their eight games. One of the bigger reasons why the Knicks have looked better of late is the fact that they're getting more and more comfortable with their new roster. One player who has been huge so far this season for the Knicks is Karl-Anthony Towns.
In fact, I'd go on to say that I'm not sure where the Knicks would be right now if it wasn't for KAT. Can you imagine how much ridicule the Knicks would be going through right now if KAT didn't have the resurgence that he's had so far this season? As the leading scorer on the team, KAT deserves plenty of praise for how he's handled the trade. At this point, even with their early-season struggles, the Knicks should be grateful for how good KAT has been so far this season - especially considering how polarizing the move for Mikal Bridges ended up being for New York.